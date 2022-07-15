'All American: Homecoming' Makes Its Way on Netflix Top 10 Charts

All American: Homecoming is streaming on Netflix and making a strong impression. As of Friday, The CW series is on the Netflix Top 10 charts, coming in at No. 7 on the most-watched TV shows list. This comes after learning that none of the cast or crew members received Emmy nominations.

All American: Homecoming is the spinoff to the hit series All American. The series premiered in February and stars Geffri Maya who plays Simone Hicks. Maya was a recurring cast member on All American as her character was in a relationship with Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling). In February, Maya spoke to Teen Vogue about having her show.

(Photo: The CW)

"I think culturally speaking, the show has made such an impact on different ages, different backgrounds, but mainly celebrating the culture and what it means to be Black," Maya said. "As far as Simone goes, she represents adversity. She represents Black girl magic and I think it's time to have shows that represent who we are, what we bring to this world, and just celebrating what it means to be a Black girl. I feel like All American: Homecoming will not just be a moment, it will be something that will be forever remembered and forever embraced, because of where it came from and why it was created, which was for people that look like you and I to celebrate."

All American: Homecoming also stars Peyton Alex Smith who plays Damon Sims, a top baseball player. In an interview with Shadow and Act, Smith talked about what he hopes to bring to Damon when fans watch the show. "It's an expensive sport to play and they're not building baseball fields in inner cities and stuff like that," he shared. "So if we can highlight that with All American and have those kids see baseball in that light, we've done something right. I never even thought about playing baseball and now that I'm doing it, it's exciting and I have a lot more respect for the sport. I wish that I had maybe played when I was younger, you know?"

All American: Homecoming takes a look at students and students athlete at Bringston University, an HBCU school in Atlanta. The series has been renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 10 following the Season 5 premiere of All American.