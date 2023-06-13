'All American: Homecoming' Renewed for Season 3, But It Could Mean Trouble for Cast Members

After weeks of agony, The CW has finally renewed drama series All American: Homecoming for a third season, but it's not all great news, unfortunately. Deadline reports that while the series is definitely coming back for Season 3, it will come with budget cuts. There will already be a shortened season that will consist of 13 episodes, which isn't too bad since Season 2 had 15 and Season 1 had 13, so it's not as major as other series. But then there's the cast, who will likely be getting the Bob Hearts Abishola treatment or maybe even the One Chicago and Law & Order treatment.

Deadline previously reported that Homecoming's renewal, as well as Superman & Lois, will come with budget cuts, which means that it's likely that at least the supporting cast will be seen less, or maybe not at all. Leads probably won't be affected by it, but since the show has nine series regulars and all play such a vital part, any reduction is going to be hard on the storylines.

Perhaps one storyline that fans are greatly looking forward to in Season 3 is finding out who Simone chose at the end of Season 2. The season finale ended with Simone having decided between Damon and Lando. Unfortunately, with the news that a cast reduction is coming, it's very possible that Martin Bobb-Semple, who portrays Lando, will get cut or at least appear in way less episodes. He's not a regular, so it's likely he won't be affected, but that also doesn't mean he can't appear in even less episodes. As of now, no information has been released as to who will get cut, but again, any reduction is going to hit any of the storylines pretty hard.

It's likely that more information on the cast for Season 3 will be announced in the coming months or even weeks. Hopefully, whoever is cut, it doesn't mess up the storylines too much, or they wrap it up early in the season. At the very least, All American: Homecoming is coming back for Season 3, which is definitely the best news. Now fans just have to wait and see who will all be coming back and what that means for the plot. As for now, Seasons 1 and 2 of Homecoming are streaming on Netflix so it will keep fans occupied until Season 3 premieres.