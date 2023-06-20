The CW Actor Confirms He Was Let Go From His Show

Wolé Parks has officially confirmed his exit from Superman & Lois ahead of its upcoming fourth season. The CW series was renewed for Season 4 earlier this month, but with the announcement came the news that not only would the season be shortened to only 10 episodes, but that it was also letting go a vast majority of its series regulars due to budget cuts. Not long after, it was announced that a whopping seven cast members were cut from Superman & Lois.

Parks, who portrays Superman's ally, John Henry Irons, took to his Instagram Stories to post that he's "looking for work." He's portrayed John since the first season, and while it took him a while to get used to the fact that his late wife is not only alive in a different universe but has a whole new family that he is now close to, he has become one of the Man of Steel's closest allies. Even though there was hope that he could still have some part in the upcoming season in a recurring capacity, it seems like that won't be the case.

Wole Parks via Instagram Story #SupermanAndLois pic.twitter.com/wpPMPGFbtf — Mastani ™ #SupermanAndLois / Secret Invasion Era (@DevsMastani) June 15, 2023

With the season finale of Superman & Lois ending on a cliffhanger, there is no way of knowing if and how it will wrap up the storylines for the characters that will not be in Season 4 or how it will impact the series moving forward. It's possible that the Season 4 premiere could be a time jump, which would explain why some characters are gone, or at the very least, if there is no time jump or a big one, hopefully, it will still explain what happened with the others. Of course, there's always the chance that these characters will still be around, just not on screen, but considering the fact that John Henry Irons helps Superman when it comes to the villains, it'd be hard to do that off-screen, unfortunately.

Hopefully, it won't take long for John Henry Irons to find another role, but with the writers' strike that has no end in sight, it's likely it may take a while for another job to come his way. However, with his role on Superman & Lois, it shouldn't be too hard to come up with something once the entertainment industry gets back on its feet following the strike, whenever that may be. In the meantime, though, new episodes of the DC series air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, with the first two seasons streaming on Max.