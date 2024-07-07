'All American: Homecoming': Martin Bobb-Semple Reacts to Cancellation

Martin Bobb-Semple is giving his thoughts on All American: Homecoming's heartbreaking cancellation. The CW drama, a spinoff of football series All American, was initially reported to be in danger of cancellation along with Walker, which also got the boot. It was soon announced that the series would indeed end after its upcoming third season, which premieres on July 8.

While speaking with TV Insider, Bobb-Semple admitted he and his co-stars didn't know the series would be ending until filming had wrapped, but come the final shooting day, they had a feeling. "It definitely wasn't something that I went into the season knowing, but this season felt final in some ways," Bobb-Semple shared. "We've all been like this family for a couple of years now, and when we were wrapping up this season, it felt very much like, 'We don't know if we'll do this again.'"

"It's sad. It feels like the end of an era," he continued. "It's upsetting that I won't get to do such a fun show. Not being able to work every day and create with all of these amazing people is sad, but at the same time, it feels like a natural progression. Our careers are going to grow. We can move on, grow, and do other things."

(Photo: All American: Homecoming -- "Hard Place" -- Image Number: AHC209b_0020r -- Pictured (L-R): Martin Bobb-Semple as Lando and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. - Kevin Estrada/The CW)

Bobb-Semple joined Homecoming at the end of Season 1 as Orlando "Lando" Johnson, a college baseball player from a rival school. He ended up transferring to Bringston University in the second season, quickly catching the eye of Geffri Maya's Simone and coming in between her and Peyton Alex Smith's Damon. The second season ended with Simone finally choosing between the two of them, but viewers never got to see who that was. While Bobb-Semple was just recurring in the first two seasons, he was upped to series regular for Season 3 amidst dramatic cuts to the cast.

All American: Homecoming Season 3 is only set to have 13 episodes to close out the series. How that will happen is, of course, unknown. It will be hard to say goodbye, especially since it is so soon. At the very least, All American was renewed for Season 7, so there is always the possibility that some Bringston students will show up on its predecessor, regardless of who will be starring in the new season. The third and final season of All American: Homecoming premieres Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.