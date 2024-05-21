As The CW continues making drastic changes to its programming, what's left of original scripted shows may be getting cut off even more. According to TVLine, flagship series Walker and All American: Homecoming have a good chance of not returning next season. As of now, a rep for the network says that an official decision hasn't been made on Walker, which is currently airing its fourth season, and Homecoming, which premieres its third season in July.

Walker's future isn't helped by the fact that Deadline previously reported that sets of the Jared Padalecki-led drama are being broken down. What that means beyond Season 4 is unknown, but that isn't looking good. The upcoming Season 4 finale was not planned as a series finale, but CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz told TVLine that it has an "extraordinarily satisfying" ending" that will set up Season 5 if renewed.

As for Homecoming, the All American spinoff's Season 3 finale has the ability to serve as both a season finale and series finale. The series has proven to be a successful spinoff to the football drama, but with The CW airing the third season over the summer, that may not help viewership. It's certainly too early to make any decisions on Homecoming, so it's possible that news about a fourth season won't be coming until later this year.

Meanwhile, The CW's last superhero series, Superman & Lois, will be airing its fourth and final season in the fall. Due to budget cuts, the cast was dramatically cut for the series regulars, leaving just the Kent family and Michael Cudlitz, who plays Lex Luthor. Everyone else will be recurring or not returning. All American: Homecoming faced similar cast cuts, but it's unclear if that will help or hurt the show's future.

It's unknown when The CW will make decisions on Walker and All American: Homecoming, especially since the 2024 fall schedule is already set. All American's future has yet to be decided as well, but that is likely to be renewed, and possibly with a new cast and storylines. In the meantime, new episodes of Walker air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, while Homecoming Season 3 premieres on Monday, July 8 at 9 p.m. ET. All American's 100th episode airs this Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.