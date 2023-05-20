'All American: Homecoming' in Danger of Cancellation at The CW

Despite All American receiving an early renewal back in January, spinoff All American: Homecoming is still on the bubble, and at this point, it could go either way. Deadline reports that after the cancellations of Kung Fu, The Winchesters, and Walker: Independence, as well as the Walker renewal, all that remains in limbo are Homecoming, freshman DC series Gotham Knights, and veteran DC series Superman & Lois.

It could go in any direction for the All American spinoff, as it, along with the other two, is expensive to make, and The CW doesn't have streaming rights. Both seasons of All American: Homecoming are streaming on Netflix, which makes it "frustrating" for the network. The tennis drama did perform well on Monday nights, being paired with its predecessor, which made it easy for the occasional mini-crossover or any references.

While it is frustrating that The CW hasn't made any decisions about All American: Homecoming, especially since its March finale ended on a cliffhanger with Simone choosing between Lando and Damon (but the audience didn't see who she chose), it sounds like the series still has a chance. Schwartz did say that they'll be making decisions "sooner than later," news could come at any time, and there's no way of knowing which way the network is leaning.

All American: Homecoming started off as a backdoor pilot for All American, with Season 3, Episode 17, appropriately titled "All American: Homecoming," when Spencer, Olivia, Jordan, and Simone visited Simone's aunt, Amara, at Bringston. The series officially premiered midseason 2022, paired with its predecessor. Both shows were later renewed for the 2022-23 season, once again dominating Monday nights on The CW. While All American will be dominating Mondays alone in the fall, it's possible Homecoming will still do the same just months later.

Hopefully, The CW will announce their final decisions very soon. Fans of All American: Homecoming have already been waiting close to three months on any news of another season, and while it seems like the network will release news soon, as for now, fans will just have to keep on waiting to see if they will be reunited with Simone and the others for Season 3 and hope that they will get an answer on Simone's decision. It may not be a finale that was like the one that All American had, but it sure did have fans wanting more.