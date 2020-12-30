'All American' Spinoff in the Works at The CW

The CW has found success over the years with a spinoff series of its most popular shows, such as The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Now another is reportedly in the works, albeit one that focuses on the sport of football. The CW is working on a spinoff of All American.

According to TVLine, the network is in the early stages of developing an offshoot of the drama series. The new spinoff will reportedly focus on college-bound Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya) as she heads to a historically Black university. All American will use the "backdoor spinoff" in which an episode during Season 3 introduces the new series. The CW has previously used this formula to spawn myriad superhero series while continuing the overall storyline.

The character of Simone originally debuted during Season 2 of All American. She is the girlfriend of Jordan Baker (Michael Evans Behling) and previously led him to believe that he was the father of her unborn child. However, Simone later revealed that the father is actually a student from her former high school.

The third season of All American draws near following an announcement from the CW. The football-themed drama will begin airing new episodes on Jan. 18. IMDb lists 16 episodes in the new season, matching the numbers from the first two seasons.

There are several questions about where the story will go considering the ending of Season 2. Coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) received an offer from star player Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) to join him at South Central. Accepting would mean that both men would leave Beverly Hills High School. Additionally, Baker is on the verge of divorcing his wife — although that is not yet official. Meanwhile, James is recovering from being shot in the shoulder.

"This is what I know: I know that I'm excited to go back to work because very rarely when you're on a show that is doing well you usually know the choices you're gonna make as an actor because I've been playing this character for two seasons," Diggs said about the changes during an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. "But now that they're switching this up and I'm gonna be literally coaching for the opposing team but still having a son that is the quarterback for the team I used to coach for, I have no idea how the writers are going to approach that."