7 CW Shows in Danger of Cancellation

Fans of shows on The CW are anxiously waiting to see if their show is safe from cancellation and will live to see another season. Aside from football drama All American, which received an early renewal earlier this year, no show is safe. Thanks to the Nexstar ownership, the network is expected to cancel more shows than ever, even following last year's brutal "Red Wedding." The Flash, Riverdale, and Nancy Drew are all ending this season, with Stargirl airing its finale late last year. There are seven shows still awaiting their fates, including newbies Gotham Knights, The Winchesters, and Walker: Independence. There's no telling which show is safe or not, so for now, they are all in jeopardy.

'All American: Homecoming' (Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW) All American spin-off, All American: Homecoming, ended its second season in March. The college-based sports series, paired with its predecessor, has been a powerhouse on Monday nights. It would be surprising if The CW canceled this series, especially with how well both All American shows do together. There's a high chance that classes at Bringston will still be in session, but if worse comes to worst, fans could hopefully still count on Simone and co. to show up in LA every once in a while, or vice versa.

'Gotham Knights' (Photo: Tom Griscom/The CW) The unfortunate underdog of the season, Gotham Knights only premiered in March. The newest DC TV series following a group of misfits in Gotham City after Bruce Wayne's death doesn't seem like it's going to have another season. It doesn't help that the series premiered during midseason, giving it not much time to do well before final decisions are made. Plus, with only a handful of shows likely getting renewed, GK doesn't seem to be a favorite.

'Kung Fu' (Photo: Justine Yeung/The CW) The action drama ended its third season in March, and there's no telling what will happen with the series next. As an adaptation of the 1970s series of the same name, the series has been praised for its representation of Asian Americans, as it is one of the few network dramas to feature a predominately Asian American cast. As of now, it really could go either way, but hopefully, it will swing more to the renewal side to keep these stories going.

'Superman & Lois' (Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW) The superhero series focusing on the power couple of the DC comics is currently airing its third season. All signs are pointing to another season, especially after James Gunn seemingly confirmed that the series isn't going anywhere, at least not yet. Between Tyler Hoechlin portraying the Man of Steel and the cinematic action sequences, fans shouldn't have to worry about saying goodbye to the Kents, hopefully. Superman & Lois has a pretty good chance of returning next season.

'Walker' (Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW) Jared Padalecki's Walker may only be in its third season, but the series has been doing pretty well, especially for a reboot. It's likely The CW will renew it since it's one of the better-performing shows on the network. Plus, with the prequel Walker: Independence, which is also awaiting news, it's possible that they would want to keep both shows on to keep the pairs going.

'Walker: Independence' (Photo: Jeff Neumann/The CW) Coincidentally, the final two CW shows waiting for their fates on this list are both prequels, both just airing their first seasons, and both are from different Supernatural alums. Walker: Independence takes place in the 1800s and follows Abby Walker in the town of Independence, Texas, after her husband was killed. With Katherine McNamara in the role of the Walker ancestor, this show has potential for another season, mostly because of its predecessor keeping it afloat. However, it really could go either way for Windy, so fans shouldn't be relieved just yet.