Alex Trebek Fans in Tears Over Touching 'Jeopardy!' Clip of Contestant Who Learned English From Watching Him Host
In the wake of Alex Trebek's passing, Jeopardy!, fans are revisiting the viral moment from last week's episode where contestant Burt Thakur thanked Trebek for being a massive influence in his life. Thakur told Trebek that he learned English by watching the show as a child, and all these years later, he got the opportunity to play. Fans were glad to see Trebek getting the praise he deserved before his passing.
"I learned English because of you. And so my grandfather, who raised me, I'm gonna get tears right now… I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day," Thakur revealed. "So, it’s a pretty special moment for me, man." Trebek got teary-eyed during the taping of that episode, and later, Thakur gave more details in the post-show recap. "As you heard a little bit, I'm an immigrant and I learned English by watching Jeopardy!, and my oldest memories are with my grandfather watching the show," he said. "So, to have it come full circle the way it did, especially during this time of pandemic and everything, to have this opportunity and this gift is, I mean, it’s so emotional and incredible."
Trebek passed away on Sunday morning, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. According to Jeopardy! producers, Trebek passed away at home, surrounded by friends and family. Fans everywhere mourned him throughout the day, and many revisited Thakur's story. Here is a look at what they had to say.
❤️ Rest peacefully Mr. Trebek. Thank you for sharing that memory with him and all of us @albertthakur https://t.co/JqJIf7aYL0— Victoria (@visceral_v) November 8, 2020
Viewers thanks Thakur for the story, and thanked Trebek for his part in it. Many tagged Thakur, or even the Jeopardy! account.
What a heartfelt story. Alex has touched so many of our lives. He will be forever remembered and forever missed. Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.— Argonner gypsy (@argonner_gypsy) November 8, 2020
He touched so many people and I truly hope he knew that. From Canada and across the globe, he was everyone’s Alex 💔 He is irreplaceable. https://t.co/aizTu8fg4j— SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyMetisChick) November 8, 2020
Some fans commented with the assumption that Thakur's story was just one out of many similar stories about Trebek. They praised the game show host for touching many lives in the same way.
First: 😭😭
Second: my guy speaks better English than my Tennessee hillbilly caffeine version of speaking https://t.co/UayzjNwfWK— Will Browder (@cowboywill1) November 8, 2020
Since Thakur said that he "learned English" from Trebek, many viewers commented on his grasp of the language, remarking that he sounded like a native English speaker. Some even made self-deprecating jokes about their own accents.
Some of my earliest childhood memories are watching @Jeopardy @PriceIsRight @WheelofFortune with my grandparents. ❤️ https://t.co/0D4g8JBMSv— Leanna Lakeram (@leannalakeram) November 8, 2020
Whether they related to Thakur's story of learning English or not, many viewers did relate to his memories of watching Trebek over the years with their families. Many remarked that that was the real reason they would miss the game show host so much.
I happened to tune into this episode last week, completely unaware that it would be his last #RIPAlexTrebek https://t.co/nyQbL5Rb1z— Mara Shulman (@marashulman) November 8, 2020
I watched this on Thursday. I watched again on Friday. I was planning on watching Monday. It was a special place where for 30 minutes, I didn’t have to feel miserable about the state of things or anything in my life. Alex made it that way. Thank you Alex. ♥️ https://t.co/bVdg4cvj9I— Pat Byrne (@1800PATBYRNE) November 8, 2020
For some, seeing the clip of Thakur on Twitter reminded them that they had watched this episode of Jeopardy! when it aired last week. They had the dawning realization that this was the last new episode of the show they would see with Trebek.
I already loved & admired Alex, but to hear about the gift he gave this man, as a child immigrant years ago, was priceless. (Alex was an adult immigrant to the US, but one far less challenged than was this man's family, back when. He loved the US but remained a proud. Canadian.) https://t.co/Z9fL34a3ju— PeggyAnn (@PeggyAnnO1) November 8, 2020
Some commenters pointed out that, like Thakur, Trebek was an immigrant to America, coming from Canada himself. Although Trebek's story was very different, they noted that this was yet another thread that connected Trebek to so many viewers.
The silver lining is that Alex Trebec knew he was loved. He changed lives. He shall rest well. 💔 https://t.co/W2vyXz9Z7v— Dani Kwateng (@danikwateng) November 8, 2020
For many people, the touching thing about this clip was that Thakur got to share his story with Trebek, and thank him. They remarked that unlike other posthumous tributes, here fans got to see Trebek accepting the praise, which was what many needed in the wake of his passing.