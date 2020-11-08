Alex Trebek Fans in Tears Over Touching 'Jeopardy!' Clip of Contestant Who Learned English From Watching Him Host

In the wake of Alex Trebek's passing, Jeopardy!, fans are revisiting the viral moment from last week's episode where contestant Burt Thakur thanked Trebek for being a massive influence in his life. Thakur told Trebek that he learned English by watching the show as a child, and all these years later, he got the opportunity to play. Fans were glad to see Trebek getting the praise he deserved before his passing.

"I learned English because of you. And so my grandfather, who raised me, I'm gonna get tears right now… I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day," Thakur revealed. "So, it’s a pretty special moment for me, man." Trebek got teary-eyed during the taping of that episode, and later, Thakur gave more details in the post-show recap. "As you heard a little bit, I'm an immigrant and I learned English by watching Jeopardy!, and my oldest memories are with my grandfather watching the show," he said. "So, to have it come full circle the way it did, especially during this time of pandemic and everything, to have this opportunity and this gift is, I mean, it’s so emotional and incredible."

Trebek passed away on Sunday morning, following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. According to Jeopardy! producers, Trebek passed away at home, surrounded by friends and family. Fans everywhere mourned him throughout the day, and many revisited Thakur's story. Here is a look at what they had to say.