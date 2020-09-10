'AGT' Fans are Furious About the Bottom Three

Following the first night of the semi-finals, America's Got Talent has revealed which acts have made it through to the finale. On Wednesday night, the show revealed that three specific acts were in the bottom three and were at risk of going home (if they were not saved via the Dunkin' vote or by the judges). Ultimately, Archie Williams, Alan Silva, and Malik Dope found themselves in the bottom three, and those results did not sit well with AGT viewers.

While 11 acts performed on Tuesday night's episode, only five of them would be making it through to the next round. Duo Broken Roots, spoken word artist Brandon Leake, and singer Roberta Battaglia all made it through to the finals, as announced by host Terry Crews. Silva, an aerialist, ended up receiving the Dunkin' save vote and was able to stay in the competition. In the end, judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum got to choose the final act that would go through to the finale. With both Vergara and Klum voting him through, Williams received that final spot (Mandel voted for Dope).

Understandably, some AGT fans were not happy about these results. In particular, they were incensed about how Williams, Dope, and Silva found themselves in the bottom three for the night.