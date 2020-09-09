'AGT' Brought Back Thomas Day for Semi Finals, But Fans Have Mixed Thoughts

On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, the judges brought back singer Thomas Day to compete in the semi-finals in one of the "wildcard" spots. Day was originally set to compete in the quarterfinals, but he later withdrew from the competition. At the time, he said that he withdrew due to football commitments. However, prior to his semi-finals performance, Day shared that he had to withdraw after he tested positive for COVID-19. Now, fans are expressing their confusion about the situation on Twitter, with many wondering why the singer wasn't forthcoming about why he could not compete during the quarterfinals.

Day was originally supposed to perform on the episode that aired on Aug. 25. According to Gold Derby, he told a fan via Cameo that the reason why he withdrew from AGT was due to his athletic commitments. “So what happened was, I withdrew because I couldn’t make it because of football,” he revealed at the time. “I am still pursuing music and in college. I’m gonna be pursuing music. But that’s the truth. I wish there was something more to it … It makes me so sad that I can’t perform, it really does.” Although, shortly before he performed a rendition of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over" on Tuesday night's episode, he explained that both he and his mother tested positive for COVID-19 after they had traveled to Hollywood for the quarterfinals.

It's unclear exactly why Day told a fan that his commitment to football was the reason behind his quarterfinals absence. But, what's definitely clear is that AGT fans had plenty to say about Day being able to compete in the semi-finals as a "wildcard."