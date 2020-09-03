'AGT': Howie Mandel Reacts to Complaints About Him Being Grumpy

America's Got Talent fans had a bone to pick with judge Howie Mandel on Tuesday night's episode. On Twitter, many viewers wrote that Mandel appeared to be in a bad mood, as he was very vocal with his criticisms for the various acts that performed. In advance of Wednesday night's results show, Mandel took to Twitter in order to address viewers' complaints about his behavior. Of course, his message caused fans to weigh in on the matter, as well.

AGT fans on Twitter wrote that Mandel was a "jerk" for his actions on the show, while others called for Simon Cowell's return to the show because of his supposed bad mood. Mandel took the fans' complaints in stride, as he joked about himself on Twitter. The Deal or No Deal host posted a poll on his Twitter account in which he asked his fans whether he'd be in a "better mood" tonight. As of right now, it appears as though viewers are indeed hopeful for a happier judge on the panel, as around 70% of those who voted believe that he will forego any grumpiness on Wednesday night's episode.

Will I be in a better mood tonight? #AGT — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) September 3, 2020

Naturally, fans didn't just weigh in on the matter via the poll, they also responded to Mandel's quip with some thoughts of their own. Based on their responses, viewers are hopeful that the judge will be back in true (happy) form on the results episode.