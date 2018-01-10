ABC Commits to Pilot for Series Inspired by Selena Quintanilla

ABC announced a put pilot commitment to a new series inspired by the legacy of Selena Quintanilla.

According to Variety, the series will focus on Alex Guerra, an award-winning pop star who has been estranged from her family for five years. She tries to pick up the pieces of her broken relationship with her family after a crisis forces her to return home. Alex finds herself back in Texas, juggling a love triangle, the demands of her career and the dark secrets of the family she now desperately wants to win back.

The untitled series is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla, who has previously worked on ABC shows like Private Practice, Grey’s Anatomy and has written an episode of Scandal.

It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga. In addition, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin of SB Projects, and Sergio Aguero, Jaime Davila, and Rico Martinez of Campanario Entertainment will executive produce.

As a put pilot commitment, viewers can be certain at least the first episode of the series will air.

The series also marks the latest television project from Braun’s SB Projects, which currently produces the CBS series Scorpion and the Freeform series Movie Night with Karlie Kloss.

Quintanilla was a Tejano music superstar, selling 60 million albums worldwide before her death at the hands of the president of her fan club in 1995. She was the subject of the 1997 film Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez.