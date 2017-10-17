ABC Releases Spooktacular Halloween Week Lineup

Halloween is right around the corner, and ABC is celebrating accordingly. The network has an entire lineup of Halloween programming ready for the second half of the month. This ranges from spooky specials to Halloween-themed episodes of the network’s already popular shows.

So, if you’re in the mood for spooktacular TV fun, check out what ABC has to offer this year.

Thursday, October 19 begins with the classic cartoon, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. No holiday season would be complete without Charlie Brown, and ABC is bringing him into the lineup early. The animated special is followed by Toy Story of TERROR! Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles of Buzz and Woody in the Disney/Pixar’s first TV special.

On Sunday, October 22, America’s Funniest Home Videos celebrates Halloween with a montage of kids’ reactions to the creepy October holiday. Then, on Monday, The Chew will kick-off an entire week of Halloween treats.

ABC’s sitcom lineups on Tuesday and Wednesday will also have entire episodes dedicated to Halloween.

Tuesday begins with The Middle, and and episode called “Halloween VIII: Orson Murder Mystery.” Frank learns that the Heck house might be haunted and he investigates the age-old crime. Fresh Off the Boat is next with “It’s a Plastic Pumpkin, Louis Huang.” The night is rounded out with Halloween episodes of black-ish and The Mayor, the latter of which will see Courtney Rose celebrate his first holiday in office.

The fun continues on Wednesday, October 25, as popular sitcoms The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family and American Housewife all gear up for Halloween episodes.

ABC’s primetime Halloween schedule concludes on Monday, October 30, with an all-new episode of Dancing with the Stars. The reality competition will ask the duos to dance to spooky tunes, and one more contestant will be eliminated.

Be sure to set your DVRs, ABC’s Halloween lineup is starting in just a few days!