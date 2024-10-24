Live! with Kelly and Mark said goodbye to longtime executive Art Moore, who retired. Deadline reports that Moore, who was WABC’s VP Programming and the show’s executive in charge of production, retired after 36 years of working on Live, and 53 total years at ABC. On Sept. 20, hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gave Moore a fitting celebration, with the audience applauding him and giving him a standing ovation.

Ripa and Consuelos interviewed Moore, who revealed that his first job in television was at a CBS station in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and he directed a morning show like Live!, produced commercials, shot commercials, and edited commercials. Ripa asked if he would still watch the morning show, and his simple response was, “Oh yeah,” even kidding that he “may send notes in.” As for what Moore would miss most, “The people.” He continued, “I know it’s cliché, and so many people in our business say that they work with a great number of people, and it’s like a family, and I mean it. Especially after 36 years seeing some sort of these people every day, it‘s going to be difficult not to pick that up again.

Additionally, there was a toast to Moore on stage, and he was given presents and quite a lot of love. Champagne and cake included, of course, on top of a compilation video with many moments involving Moore from throughout his time on Live! Moore joined the ABC family in 1966 when he worked for WKBW-TV in Buffalo. After working for multiple different stations in Philadelphia, Moore eventually joined WABC-TV as Director of Programming. He began working on Live! in its second season, or at that time, The Morning Show.

“I met Art my first day at WABC NY 25 years ago this month,” Debra OConnell, President, News Group & Networks, Disney Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline. “Throughout all my roles at the company, he has been my constant touch point — a mentor, a colleague, and a true friend. To say he will be missed is an understatement. His impact on television is immeasurable and will be appreciated for years to come, but it’s his light, warmth, laughter, and, of course, impeccable style that we will miss at the office every day. He’s one of a kind.”

“While we are all thrilled for Art’s well-deserved retirement and the knowing that he’ll have time to enjoy this new chapter, it cannot be overstated how much his absence will leave a tremendous void, not only in the studio but in our hearts,” Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos said. “He is a stabilizing presence, a creative force, a tireless advocate, and a fearless leader. Nobody has ever worked harder. Nobody will be missed more.”