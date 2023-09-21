Why Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Weren't Sure They Should Host 'Live' Together

While Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are a match made in Heaven both personally and professionally, the couple weren't always so sure that being co-hosts would work. When Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from Live, people couldn't help but wonder who would be Ripa's next host on the long-running morning talk show. Not long after, though, it was announced that her husband, Consuelos, would be replacing Seacrest. He had served as a guest host on numerous occasions, plus his chemistry with his wife was undeniable.

During a feature with The New York Times, the co-hosts talked about their time together on Live. When it came time to deciding whether or not Consuelos should take the job, they had actually delayed the offer for a while. It also didn't help that the actor was just coming off his long run on Riverdale. He was afraid people wouldn't take him seriously. Not to mention the fact that some may think there would be some nepotism on the set of Live, being Ripa's husband.

(Photo: Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

"I may have had a flash of, 'What is this going to look like?'" Consuelos shared. He wasn't the only one having second thoughts. Ripa also was concerned due to the fact she's made sure the show is comfortable in the topics that are discussed, and very serious ones. "There's a lot of people that are counting on us to make them feel better," Ripa explained. "We don't want to be the people that ruin television."

With the couple recently starting their first full season together, they have quickly got into their own groove on Live with Kelly and Mark. They kicked off Season 36 with a big change and revealed a brand new intro. The couple, who tied the knot in 1996, are making it work as co-hosts. It definitely brings a breath of fresh air to Live since they do have a different perspectives on certain topics, and sometimes different from each other. The show does seem a little more relaxed since Ripa didn't have to spend time getting to know whoever her new co-host would be since she's known him for almost 30 years.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are great co-hosts but an even greater couple. While they may have been hesitant at first, it definitely worked out for the better. It's unknown how long the two of them will co-host, but this seems like it could be permanent for quite some time.