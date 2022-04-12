ABC Cancels 4 Shows
It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
On Friday, Variety reported that the network's annual axings have begun, with four major shows biting the dust. Scroll through to see the full list of programs ABC just canceled.
'Card Sharks'
After being off the air as a regular game show since 2001, Card Sharks returned to ABC in 2019 with host Joel McHale. Unfortunately, its run is ending after two seasons. This run of Card Sharks totaled 21 episodes.
'Celebrity Dating Game'
Despite a charming hosting duo in Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton, Celebrity Dating Game is done after only one season. The show was based on the classic game show The Dating Game.
'The Hustler'
Craig Ferguson's run as a game show host is done. ABC canceled The Hustler (no relation to the classic Paul Newman movie) after a two-season run.
'Match Game'
The final of the four cancellations is the most headline-worthy. ABC's reboot of Match Game is done after an impressive five-season run. While this news comes after host Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the movie Rust, Variety reports this cancellation had been decided before the incident.
Renewals
It's not all bad news for the ABC game show lineup, though. Three fan favorites — Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and Press Your Luck — are set for renewals.