Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show Despite Outcry

Netflix canceled the musical comedy Julie and the Phantoms after just one season despite the outcry from the passionate fanbase. The series was released in the fall of 2020 and follows Julie, an aspiring singer in high school who accidentally summons the ghosts of a boyband whose members all died in the ’90s. Director Kenny Ortega broke the sad news on Instagram with a note from the cast and crew.

“Our [Julie and the Phantoms] family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premier,” Ortega wrote. “We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season. Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy Holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and perfect harmony in all you pursue!”

While Netflix has made a habit out of canceling shows after just one season, many were surprised at this decision, because Julie and the Phantoms had built up a pretty sizeable and vocal fanbase. That fanbase was justifiably distraught at the news, causing Julie and the Phantoms to trend on Twitter on Saturday.

“You want to watch something on Netflix? The thing that killed Julie and the Phantoms?” tweeted one fan. “Sending a lot of love and good vibes to the cast and team of Julie and the Phantoms right now. Thank you so much for the memories,” wrote another whistful Twitter user.

so you're telling me there's not going to be another season of julie and the phantoms HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/mV9hKZL70l — fra ☾ | 911 spoilers (@mrs_winch) December 18, 2021

https://twitter.com/runwithskizzers/status/1486372417484333057?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/kindestkisses/status/1485185042540527616?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS IS SUCH A GOOD SHOW WHY DID IT GET CANCELLED — elisa! back🌷 (@Iuvingnf) January 27, 2022

“NETFLIX HAD THE NERVE TO CANCEL JULIE AND THE PHANTOMS WHAT TF AM I GONNA DO NOW,” tweeted another distraught fan. “Julie and the Phantoms deserved better. The cast deserved better. The fans deserved better. This show meant so much to so many people during one of the hardest times,” wrote another fan.