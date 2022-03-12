Alec Baldwin Labeled ‘Shameful’ by Lawyer in ‘Rust’ Shooting Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin is trying to distance himself from the wrongful death lawsuit the family of Rust director of photography Halyna Hutchins filed. Hutchins’ family filed the lawsuit on Feb. 15 for the Oct. 2021 accidental shooting death that occurred on the set. At the time of the shooting, Baldwin was holding the gun that fired the deadly bullet. He’s maintained that no live rounds were supposed to be in the gun. Director Joel Souza was also shot. Exactly how a loaded gun made its way onto a movie set is unclear but an independent investigation by the Santa Fe police department is ongoing.

Baldwin filed a motion to invoke a provision in his contract that would absolve him from this wrongful death lawsuit. The motion also asks that he’s absolved from all future lawsuits. Baldwin also wants his legal expenses covered in full.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hutchins’ family Attorney Brian Panish released a statement condemning Baldwin for attempting to disassociate himself from the lawsuit. “Alec Baldwin once again is trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions before and on Oct 21st that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, as demonstrated by today’s arbitration demand for indemnification from the Rust production company,” Panish said, as reported by The Blast.

“Baldwin’s disclosure of personal texts with Matt Hutchins is irrelevant to his demand for arbitration and fails to demonstrate anything other than Hutchins’ dignity in his engagement with Baldwin,” the statement continued. “It is shameful that Baldwin claims Hutchins’ actions in filing a wrongful death lawsuit derailed the completion of Rust. The only action that ended the film’s production was Baldwin’s killing of Halyna Hutchins.”

Several reports also allege that Baldwin tried to resume filming for the movie after Hutchins was killed. He reportedly wanted to film the movie, release it, and have a portion of its proceeds go towards a settlement to the Hutchins family.

Baldwin’s legal team is arguing that Baldwin could not be held at fault for tragedy. They claim that because Baldwin is an actor, he was not responsible for checking the gun he was holding.