ABC Announces ‘The Conners’ Season 2 Premiere Date

The Conners Season 2 has an official premiere date. The Roseanne spinoff series will be making it return to the screen Tuesday, Sept. 24, leading a night of comedies for ABC. The show will be followed by the Season 2 premiere of Bless This Mess at 8:30 p.m. ET, new series Mixed-ish at 9 p.m. and black-ish at 9:30 p.m. ABC will then close out the night with new show Emergence at 10 p.m. ET.

Season 2 of the much-talked about comedy series will likely pick up where the last left off, with the intensified love triangle between Darlene (Sara Gilbert), David (Johnny Galecki) and her new boyfriend, as well as the last minute plot twist of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) boyfriend and father of her future baby getting deported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new season will also have almost double the episodes of Season 1, with the network previously announcing Season 2 would consist of 19 episodes. Reports surfaced at the time that the stars of the show — John Goodman, Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf‚ agreed to make room in their schedules in order to have a bigger season order.

The Season 1 finale aired on Jan. 22, with speculation about Season 2 running rampant until its official renewal. The show’s massive ratings made its renewal chances pretty much a given. At the time of the show’s winter finale on Dec. 11, it was ABC’s No.2 show just behind Grey’s Anatomy.

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” ABC President Karey Burke said in a press release when the Season 2 renewal was first announced. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”

The main cast also secured a significant pay bump with the upcoming second season, as reports said Goodman, Gilbert and Metcalf will make around $375,000 per episode.

“I hear the trio also have each secured a piece of the new series’ backend,” Deadline‘s Nellie Andreeva said at the time.

While Galecki’s David played a big role in the Season 1 finale, the end of his tenure at CBS’ The Big Bang Theory does not mean he will be returning to The Conners full time. The actor, who very recently announced he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, previously said he needs time before committing to another show full time.

“I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” the actor told TVLine in February. He added he would love to continue to recur on the ABC drama, however.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible,” he told the outlet. “That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

The Conners returns Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.