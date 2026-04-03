‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley Reveals There’s ‘Fun Storylines Ahead’ Following Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)

9-1-1: Nashville is coming back for another season, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared her excitement and what to expect while talking with PopCulture.com.

ABC renewed the 9-1-1 spinoff for Season 2 in March, along with 9-1-1, which got picked up for Season 10.

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Williams-Paisley, who plays 9-1-1 dispatcher Cammie Raleigh, said she’s “so excited” about the renewal. She continued, “It feels really good. And I hear from people online from all over the world, and that’s been really exciting. I think that the 9-1-1 franchise has a huge global following, and that is really cool to be a part of something that people are watching all over the world.”

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY

While Season 1 still has two episodes left, it’s never too early to start thinking about what’s to come. The actress shared she’s “so excited to see what happens in Season 2.” Williams-Paisley continued, “There’s so many different characters that we’ve established in Season 1, and it’ll be fun to see how they interact with each other and how they overlap. And what other catastrophes do they help put this towards? So there’s lots of fun storylines ahead.”

It’s unknown what exactly will be in store for Season 2, especially since Season 1 isn’t even done yet. But with the second season, Nashville will be able to explore more of the storylines that were set up in Season 1, as Williams-Paisley said, and there will likely be even crazier calls that the 113 will be responding to.

(Disney/Jake Giles Netter) KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY, COBY BELL

9-1-1: Nashville premiered in October after it was officially ordered to series in early 2025. Along with Williams-Paisley, the spinoff stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Feliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani created Nashville, which is the third series in the 9-1-1 franchise following the Mothership and 9-1-1: Lone Star. Those who are familiar with the franchise know that nothing is predictable and anything can happen.

As previously mentioned, there are two episodes left of the season, but 9-1-1: Nashville won’t be back to wrap up the season until April 30. It should be entertaining to see how things come to a close and how Season 2 will go, but for now, fans will just have to wait. All episodes of 9-1-1: Nashville are streaming on Hulu. New episodes return on Thursday, April 30, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.