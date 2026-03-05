ABC Makes Decision on ‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ for 2026-2027 Season

ABC is turning up the heat.

According to Deadline, both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville will be back for new seasons.

9-1-1 has been renewed for Season 10, while the spinoff has been given the greenlight for Season 2. News isn’t so surprising, as both shows are in the Top 10 among Adults 18-49 in multi-platform viewing over seven days. Nashville is also TV’s No. 1 new drama in the demo. Additionally, it was previously reported that the duo was expected to be renewed for the 2026-2027 season, so it was only a matter of time.

That being said, there were likely still some doubts. 9-1-1 is expensive to film, with Oscar nominee Angela Bassett leading the cast and the big-production stunts. There have been some budget cuts in recent years, such as moving from Fox to ABC and killing off Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash last year. As for 9-1-1: Nashville, the series saw a solid start with ratings, but the fall finale and winter premiere saw some series lows. After some changes, though, Nashville has been holding steady.

The renewal actually comes just hours before both shows will be crossing over. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET tonight, ABC will be airing a two-hour crossover that will see Oliver Stark’s Buck and Ryan Guzman’s Eddie from 9-1-1 heading to Nashville to compete in the Firefighter Games. Now fans will be able to watch the crossover knowing that their favorite firefighters, paramedics, dispatchers, and officers won’t be going anywhere for a long time.

ABC kicked off renewals on Wednesday with Abbott Elementary getting picked up for Season 6. High Potential has also been renewed for Season 3. There are several more shows expected to be renewed, such as The Rookie, Will Trent, and Shifting Gears, while the Scrubs revival and new series RJ Decker are still a bit too early to decide, but they’re already looking good.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Gavin McHugh, and Elijah M. Cooper. Murphy and Minear created 9-1-1: Nashville with Rashad Raisani. The series stars Chris O’Donnell, Jessia Capshaw, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, Michael Provost, Juani Veliz, Hailey Kilgore, and Hunter McVey.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by 9-1-1: Nashville at 9 p.m. ET. Both shows are streaming on Hulu.