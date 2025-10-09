‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Full Cast Spotted Together at Big Premiere Event

The 9-1-1: Nashville cast is coming in hot.

Ahead of the series premiere on Thursday, the entire cast celebrated with a red carpet premiere event in Music City.

Chris O’Donnell (Don Hart), Jessica Capshaw (Blythe Hart), Michael Provost (Ryan Hart), Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Cammie Raleigh), LeAnn Rimes (Dixie), Hunter McVey (Blue Bennings), Hailey Kilgore (Taylor Thompson), and Juani Feliz (Roxie Alba) were in attendance on Tuesday. They star in the new 9-1-1 spinoff, premiering on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, immediately following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1.

(Disney/Jason Davis) MICHAEL PROVOST, JUANI FELIZ, HAILEY KILGORE, JESSICA CAPSHAW, CHRIS O’DONNELL, LEANN RIMES, HUNTER MCVEY, KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY

Per ABC, in the series premiere, “When a powerful tornado tears through Nashville and endangers a country music festival, Captain Don Hart leads fire station 113 on a harrowing rescue mission. Meanwhile, the Hart family contends with the fallout when a long-held secret is revealed.”

9-1-1: Nashville will be kicking off on a strong foot, as country star Kane Brown will be appearing in the first episode. Behind-the-scenes footage previously shared online showed a crowd of people at an outdoor amphitheater in Nashville as Brown told everyone to get down. Later footage showed that the venue took a pretty big hit from the tornado. There will also be a water park emergency that has been teased in the promos, meaning that the 113 is going to be as busy as ever.

(Disney/John Shearer) KIMBERLY WILLIAMS-PAISLEY, CHRIS O’DONNELL, JESSICA CAPSHAW

ABC ordered Nashville to series in February, not long after 9-1-1: Lone Star ended after five seasons on Fox. Creator Ryan Murphy revealed in October 2024 that he and co-creator Tim Minear were looking to do another spinoff for the 2025-26 season. At the time, a location was not confirmed, but there were reports saying that both Las Vegas and Hawaii were being eyed. How the two eventually landed on Nashville is unknown, but from the looks of the trailers, it’s going to be quite a ride.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to when 9-1-1: Nashville finally premieres, and it’s in a matter of hours now. Tune in to the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, following the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1, which will be literally out of this world. New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 will be rounding out Thursday nights on ABC, making it a full night of action and emotions.