‘9-1-1’ Honors Bobby Nash in Season 9 Premiere

9-1-1 will be honoring Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash in the upcoming ninth season.

Bobby shockingly died towards the end of Season 8 in April, marking the first major death of the first responder drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were in an uproar after Bobby’s death, and have been hoping since then that his death is just a hoax or he’s buried alive somewhere. Angela Bassett previously responded to the speculation, revealing she was “making no promises” on the potential return of her on-screen husband, no matter what the case may be. At the very least, if fans won’t be getting Bobby back in person, the 118 will still make sure that their captain is still very much alive.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) PETER KRAUSE

Per ABC, the logline for the Season 9 premiere, “Eat the Rich,” reads, “In honor of Bobby Nash’s sacrifice, the 118 comes together to dedicate the firehouse in his memory. Meanwhile, when a billionaire tech giant is involved in a life-or-death emergency, the team must race to his aid.” Aside from the whale that will be swallowing the billionaire tech giant played by Mark Consuelos, the premiere episode should be pretty emotional for all.

In Season 8, Episode 15, “Lab Rats,” most of the team was stuck in a lab following an explosion, with Chimney on the brink of death after being exposed to a mutated virus. However, Buck and Athena were able to get the vial with the cure and save Chimney, only as everyone made their way out, Bobby revealed that he was exposed due to a tear in his air supply line. With no cure, as there was enough for one person, Bobby said an emotional goodbye to Athena before going to a table in the lab, praying, and succumbing to the virus.

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) KENNETH CHOI, OLIVER STARK, AISHA HINDS, PETER KRAUSE, ANIRUDH PISHARODY

In the final episodes of Season 8, the 118 found it hard to move forward without their captain, and at the top of Season 9, they will still be trying to find a permanent replacement. It will be hard for the fans to also move forward without Bobby, but it seems like the firehouse will soon permanently have a memorial in place for him.

Make sure to tune in to the Season 9 premiere of 9-1-1 on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Along with honoring Bobby and the billionaire tech giant, Athena and Hen will be going to space, and fans won’t want to miss a single second of that.