‘9-1-1’ Fans Are Devastated Over Major Character Death in Season 8, Episode 15

9-1-1 fans are in shambles following a major character death.

Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash died in the final minutes of Season 8, Episode 15, “Lab Rats,” after being exposed to a virus.

The episode was the second part of the two-part “Contagion” event, which saw most of the 118 trapped inside a lab after an explosion. Chimney was exposed to a mutated virus, and after Buck and Athena finally managed to secure the only vial with the cure, Chim was saved. It was only after everyone had left the lab that Bobby revealed to Buck he was exposed hours ago. Following a tearful goodbye with Athena, Bobby eventually succumbed to the virus and died. It was the first major death in 9-1-1’s eight seasons, and there was a lot of fan outcry.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) PETER KRAUSE

“rewatching 9-1-1 from the beginning because bobby is alive there and it makes me even more sad and angry because he went through so much and didn’t deserve this ending,” wrote uersamen. While buckleysHazee said, “As much as letting Bobby go is genuinely breaking me, part of me feels like his character got to go home to his kids , his wife he lost, he laid he body down and went home to them even tho he didn’t want to.”

cgwkira expressed, “What’s even the point of 9-1-1 anymore like if there’s no Bobby there’s no 118 so there’s literally nothing left,” and they aren’t completely wrong. favoredleo, meanwhile, was reminiscent of what 9-1-1 used to be, saying, “watching old episodes of 9-1-1 and i just… bring bobby back to his family right neow and i mean RIGHT NEOW.”

smashdpumpkin compared the exit to the loss of a fan-favorite on a certain MTV series, saying, “season 9 without bobby is gonna feel like the last season of teen wolf where they tried to continue the show without stiles.” jossbway said, “I can’t even picture a 9-1-1 without bobby.”

There are many more posts from fans that are filled with anger and frustration, along with many, many tears. 9-1-1 won’t ever be the same without Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and it’s hard to imagine the 118 moving forward. It should be interesting to see what will happen, especially with a ninth season on the way. New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.