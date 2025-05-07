‘9-1-1’ Fans Think Another Main Character Is Leaving the Show Just Weeks After Bobby Nash’s Death

The 118 might already be saying goodbye to another firefighter.

Less than a month after 9-1-1 killed off Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash in a heartbreaking twist, fans believe another main character might be leaving the procedural.

Via Deadline, Ryan Guzman, who has portrayed Eddie Diaz since Season 2, celebrated the end of Season 8 by posting on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo from the Fox lot, the actor said, “Well, it officially happened. It’s the last day on this lot,” Guzman said, showing off a plaque of productions that have filmed on the same lot as 9-1-1. “9-1-1 – part of the legacy. Stage 6, I’ll miss ya. Seven years. That’s crazy.”

Guzman was quick to add a second post, clarifying, “Had a moment reflecting on moments. Thank you, God. Welp, guys, Season 8, in the bag. That’s it. No more Fox lot. Eddie Diaz, signing out.”

Many took the post as him saying goodbye to the character forever, especially following rumors that he was leaving when Eddie moved to Texas. But rest assured, sources say that he is expected to continue on the show for Season 9 and won’t be leaving. As for the purpose of Guzman’s captions about no longer being on the Fox lot, Disney is vacating the studio ahead of its lease expiration in March 2026, moving properties to Burbank.

It’s understandable that fans would worry that Guzman is leaving, following Bobby’s death, it seems like no character is safe, something that viewers haven’t had to worry about in all eight seasons. With only two episodes left in the season, anything can happen as the 118 continues to grieve their captain and Athena continues to grieve her husband. But as of now, it doesn’t seem like any more exits will happen.

When Bobby was killed off in Season 8, Episode 15, “Lab Rats,” plenty of fans shared their anger, frustration, and sadness over it. The following episode, “The Last Alarm,” included Bobby’s emotional funeral. Meanwhile, many still believe that his death is all a hoax and he is still very much alive, but at this point, holding on to hope might be too much.

The final episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with all episodes streaming on Hulu. Season 9 of the first responder drama will be coming to the network on the 2025-26 schedule.