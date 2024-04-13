'9-1-1' Creator Alludes to Future Deaths of Major Characters

Although 9-1-1 has made it to seven seasons without a single main character death, that may soon change. Throughout its run, the first responder drama has seen some pretty close calls with its characters, such as a car accident, shooting, lightning strike, stabbing, and much, much more. Last season, Oliver Stark's Buck even died for three minutes and 17 seconds before getting revived. Their luck might just be running out, according to Tim Minear.

Minear, who is co-creator and currently serves as showrunner, told TheWrap that while it may seem like it, he doesn't think "the characters are unkillable." He continued, "There have been a few times when they've come close to actually dying. I just don't want to kill any of them. One day, when it does happen, it's going to be a sad day for me."

It's definitely rare for a procedural to go this long without killing off any main character, and 9-1-1 fans know how lucky they are, considering the amount of times their favorites have been on the brink of death. While that doesn't necessarily mean it will happen any time soon, fans may have to continue to brace themselves as they have the last seven seasons. With a Season 8 of 9-1-1 on the way, it's hard to tell how it will go.

On top of the fact that 9-1-1 has yet to kill off any main characters, the series is now on ABC and paired with two shows notorious for killing off beloved characters. It's sad to think that there might very well be an episode in the near future that will be the last for someone in the ensemble cast, and any loss would be greatly felt.

Following the massive cruise ship disaster Season 7 opening, there is no telling how these remaining episodes will go. Since the next episode will feature Chimney going missing right before his wedding and he's been kidnapped, who knows how that will turn out. The good news is that it doesn't seem like Tim Minear is rushing to kill off anyone and would rather not do that. But it is a procedural that follows first responders, so it is inevitable. How much longer it takes, fans will just have to anxiously wait and see.

There's no way of knowing if and when anyone will be killed off of 9-1-1 until it happens, and fingers crossed it isn't any time soon. In the meantime, though, new episodes of 9-1-1 return on Thursday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. All seven seasons are streaming on Hulu.