‘9-1-1’ Delivers Funeral Episode After Major Character Death

9-1-1 returned on Thursday and held a funeral for one of their own.

Following the death of Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash, the Athena and the 118 finally put him to rest in Season 8, Episode 16, “The Last Alarm.”

Just like in real time, the episode picks up two weeks after Bobby’s death, and everyone was dealing with it differently. While Athena had delayed picking a spot for Bobby to be laid to rest and his body took a while to be released, the funeral eventually happened towards the end of the episode, and as anyone expected, it was more than emotional. Eddie came back from Texas for the funeral, after the church, the streets of LA were lined with firetrucks and firefighters as the 118 led the way, complete with Bobby’s coffin, his turncoat, and his helmet.

Fans have been bracing themselves after photos and videos leaked from filming last month, but it didn’t make things any easier. Especially once Athena revealed the perfect place she picked for Bobby: Back in Minnesota, buried next to his late wife and two kids, whom he lost in a fire.

That’s not all. Although Bobby is now gone, he is not completely gone. Krause did return in flashbacks, taking viewers back eight years to a call the 118 responded to. It was a house fire where a baby died and it just so happened the mother’s brother came to the 118 in the present to talk to Bobby after his sister was arrested for kidnapping a child who she believed was her dead son. Athena bumped into him at the firehouse and worked with him and the mother. Although it was discovered that her son was indeed dead and the child she tried to take was not hers, she finally got closure, and at the same time, Athena was able to keep her mind off saying goodbye to her husband. Even if it was temporary.

This is the first episode since Bobby’s death, and it was the most emotional episode yet. There are still two episodes left of Season 8, and it’s likely the tears won’t stop flowing. Plus, Season 9 is on the way, and there’s no knowing how different things will be. Not only will 9-1-1 not be the same without Krause, but the 118 won’t be the same without Bobby, and now that his funeral has officially happened, it’s certainly making things all the more real. That is, unless the theories surrounding Bobby’s fake death are true.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.