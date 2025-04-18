‘9-1-1’: Peter Krause Reacts to Fan Outcry Over His Character’s Shocking Death

Major spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 15 (“Lab Rats”)

9-1-1 star and executive producer Peter Krause is addressing the fan outcry on the heels of his character’s shocking death.

In Thursday’s episode of the first responder drama, “Lab Rats,” 118 Captain Bobby Nash died in the final minutes as a result of a super-strain of a virus that he was exposed to.

Bobby chose not to bring it up to his team, knowing that there was only one vial with the cure and Chimney needed it. Following a tearful goodbye with Athena that included much reflection, Bobby spent his final moments praying before eventually leaving in a body bag. His death has been speculated for a few weeks now, following leaks of photos and videos taken from the filming of his funeral in downtown Los Angeles. In a statement via Variety, Krause reacted to the many fans who are frustrated and upset over the heartbreaking death.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Krause said. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at ‘9-1-1’ salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times, with long hours, challenging stunts, and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Additionally, the Parenthood alum appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, where he addressed Bobby’s choice to sacrifice himself. Via Deadline, he said, “It would come as no surprise to the viewing audience that Bobby chooses to save Chimney and stoically contains himself in the lab. He was willing to sacrifice himself so that others could see another day.”

Bobby’s death, which marks 9-1-1’s first main character death in eight seasons, comes on the heels of the show’s Season 9 renewal. Considering this will change the show moving forward, it’s unknown what will happen in these final episodes of Season 8 and how it will carry into Season 9. New episodes of 9-1-1 return on Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.