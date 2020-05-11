'9-1-1' Season 4 Delayed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

✖

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the return of their favorite first responder dramas due to the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Fox announced Monday its fall primetime line-up, but excluded the hit series from its schedule, despite the flagship drama's renewal for a fourth season and its spinoff's for a second. Both series are expected to premiere midseason in 2021, but do not have exact debut dates. Other series currently being held for a midseason premiere include Duncanville, Call Me Kat, The Great North, Hell’s Kitchen and Housebroken.

The 9-1-1 franchise is wildly popular with viewers who will surely deem it worth the wait, as the original series brought in about 10 million viewers per episode last season and its spinoff bringing in about 9.1 million. "9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for Fox Entertainment," Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment said in a statement upon the series' renewal in April, as per Deadline.

"Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode," he continued. "From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week. We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world."

The 9-1-1 franchise was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, and follows the high-pressure world of first responders such as police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who must act quickly to save lives in even the most wild scenarios. Starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star, with Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has been appearing in the series as a recurring character.

The hit series' spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe as a New York firefighter who relocated to Austin, Texas with his son. Using his NYFD skills, Lowe teams up with Liv Tyler, Jim Parrack, Ronen Rubenstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works and Rafael Silva for high-stakes drama and tension-filled disaster relief.