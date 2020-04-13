‘9-1-1’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Renewed at FOX

The TV landscape for the immediate future may be uncertain due to widespread shutdowns as a result of coronavirus, but some network shows are coming back — eventually. Two of them are the crime procedurals 9-1-1 and its companion series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which were both renewed by Fox on Monday, according to The Wrap.

Michael Thorn, Fox’s president of entertainment, called both series “truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television. Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode.” Viewers clearly agree, given both series have been reliable performers for the network. 9-1-1, which is getting a Season 4, averages about 10 million viewers per week. Lone Star, which just scored a Season 2, comes just under that with around 9.1 million.

9-1-1 premiered back in January of 2018 and stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt. It tells the story of first responders, ranging from cops to firefighters to paramedics, who have to face various disasters head-on. 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered in January to much acclaim, and stars Rob Lowe as a former New York firefighter who relocates to Austin, Texas. Liv Tyler and Ronen Rubinstein also co-star. In addition to co-creating, Minear works as showrunner for both series.

In February, 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman suffered a scare after he found his 1-year-old son barely breathing, which prompted a trip to the emergency room. He posted a video to his Instagram documenting the whole ordeal.

“I’ve been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work and seeing your fiancée rush to your son’s room to find out he can barely breathe,” Guzman said in the clip. “He’s wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare.” He also added a special thanks to “the people at the E.R. who did an incredible job. I’m so thankful right now to have my little baby boy.”

In the caption, Guzman also encouraged his followers to “take a couple minutes out of your day to appreciate one thing today.”

9-1-1 currently airs Mondays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes of both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are available to stream on the Fox Now app, as well as Hulu, YouTube TV and FuboTV.