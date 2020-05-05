'9-1-1' Brings Back Connie Britton and Fans Can't Contain Their Excitement

Monday night marked the beginning of the two-part finale for Season 3 of 9-1-1, which featured no shortage of haphazard occurrences for the crew to contend with. It also featured the long-awaited return of Connie Britton as Clark. Warning: spoilers for Monday night's episode of 9-1-1, "Powerless," to follow.

As the teaser promised, which was revealed after last week's episode, "The One That Got Away," Clark came back to the show, albeit only in the last few seconds. "There's been a train crash," she tells Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) as the camera surveys the inside of a wrecked train car. "It's a mass casualty situation," she adds, with a rather large cut on her forehead. Despite the chaos, she stays calm and collected and even gets specific about the kind of gear they'll need. Even Maddie remarks that it sounds like she's done this before, to which she replies she was the one who "used to be a 911 operator."

Britton played Clark in the first season of 9-1-1, though her character left for the greener pastures of Ireland during the Season 1 finale. She was also romantically involved with Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) when she left. Her return to the rescue procedural has been speculated on for quite some time, so naturally, fans were more than happy to see her back on the show, and wondering what her storyline will entail for the Season 3 finale next Monday.