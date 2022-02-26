‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Kills Major Character in Latest Episode

9-1-1: Lone Star just killed a major character on Monday night’s new episode. Lisa Edelstein, who starred as Gwyneth Morgan, is leaving the show after two seasons, according to Variety. At the end of the episode, Gwyn’s son T.K. Strand received a call and was informed of his mother’s death.

While viewers did not see Gwyn’s death in the episode, they did see that T.K. received the devastating news about her passing. But, this won’t be the last time that fans see the character. Gwyn, who is not only T.K.’s mother but is the wife of Rob Lowe’s Chief Owen Strand, will reportedly appear in the next episode, “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency,” that will likely shed more light on what led to her death. Variety confirmed that the next episode will pull at the heartstrings. So, fans would be wise to stock up on the tissues now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official description for the next episode reads, “When Gwyn has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York, but the plane experiences a mechanical failure. T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.” 9-1-1: Lone Star also released a promo for the next episode, and it showcases Owen and T.K. as they travel to New York for Gwyn’s funeral. Of course, as the episode’s description reads, trouble ensues on their way to the event.

In light of the news of Edelstein’s exit and her character Gwyn’s death, showrunner Tim Minear spoke about the storyline. He explained that he wanted Gwyn’s death to leave a major impact on both the viewers and the other characters. “Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare,” Minear explained. “It comes at a moment for TK when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game changer for TK. But also for Owen and Carlos. The way TK deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”