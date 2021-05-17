Fox Makes Renewal Decision on '9-1-1' Shows and 'The Resident'

✖

The 9-1-1 characters will continue saving lives in Los Angeles and Austin next season. On Monday, Fox renewed both shows, as well as the medical drama The Resident. The three shows are the only dramas from the 2020-2021 TV season Fox is carrying over into the 2021-2022 season. However, 9-1-1: Lone Star will be held back until midseason.

9-1-1 will kick off its fifth season in the fall, airing in its now-familiar Monday, 8 p.m. ET slot. It will serve as the lead-in for the new drama The Big Leap, which airs at 9 p.m. ET Mondays. Through May 2, 9-1-1 is Fox's most-watched scripted series, averaging 9.9 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing taken into account. 9-1-1: Lone Star is the second-most-watched scripted show, averaging just under 9 million viewers, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The only non-NFL show on Fox that draws a bigger audience than the 9-1-1 shows is The Masked Singer.

Both 9-1-1 shows were created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, and produced by Disney's 20th Television. The original 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dungar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman. It follows first responders in Los Angeles. 9-1-1: Lone Star is set in Texas' capital and is headlined by Rob Lowe and Gina Torres. Fox aired the show right after 9-1-1 this season but has decided to hold back Lone Star's third season.

The Resident will return for a fifth season and is scheduled to air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. It will be followed by another new drama, Our Kind of People. The medical drama is also a 20th Television production. It has averaged about 5.8 million viewers. The show's ensemble cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jama Warner, Glenn Morshower, Jane Leeves, Morris Chestnut, and Jessica Lucas.

The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego are the three new shows Fox will air in the fall. The Big Leap stars Scott Foley (Scandal) as a producer who reluctantly agrees to produce a contest series in Detroit and is inspired by a U.K. reality series. Our Kind of People is inspired by Laurence Oris Graham's book and stars Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) as a single mother hoping to find success with a revolutionary hair care product. Alter Ego, which will air Wednesdays after The Masked Singer, is a unique singing competition where singers perform using a "dream avatar" of how they always wanted t