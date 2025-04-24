‘Lucifer’ Star Tom Ellis Speaks out on His ‘Next Chapter’

Tom Ellis is gearing up for his next chapter.

The Lucifer star has been cast to lead the new FBI offshoot, CIA, premiering on the 2025-26 schedule, and he’s speaking out about it.

Not long after news about CIA broke on Tuesday, Ellis took to his Instagram to share his excitement. “Very excited for the next chapter of life working with @dickwolf and @cbstv,” he captioned his post alongside a screenshot of a news article. The actor is set to portray a fast-talking, rule-breaking, loose-cannon CIA case officer.

Some of Ellis’ Lucifer co-stars took to the comments of his post to congratulate him, including Amenadiel himself, D.B. Woodside, who said, “Congratulations, brother!!” along with two raising hands emojis and the smiling face with hearts emoji. Rachael Harris, who portrayed Dr. Linda Martin, wrote, “Oh let’s go!!!” with clapping hands, raising hands, and a red heart emoji.

CIA was going to get a backdoor pilot during FBI’s current season, but since casting was ongoing, the episode kept getting pushed back, so CBS decided it better to just not do a backdoor pilot. It was still on track to get a straight-to-series order, though, even after the network canceled spinoffs Most Wanted and International. But it didn’t seem to harm CIA’s chances, and with Ellis leading the series with a yet-to-be-casted female co-star, it’s as exciting as ever.

Meanwhile, Tom Ellis is staying busy, as CIA is not the only upcoming project that he’s working on. He’s set to star in the Hulu limited series Washington Black alongside Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Sterling K. Brown. Ellis is also starring in the new series Second Wife and the much-anticipated Netflix film The Thursday Murder Club.

As of now, a premiere date for CIA has not been announced, as well as additional casting details, but it’s likely more information will be released in the coming weeks. CBS is expected to unveil its 2025-26 schedule on May 7 so fans could know in just a few weeks where CIA will stand. With FBI coming back as well, it’s possible that Ellis will be seen on the Mothership series once or twice next season, but fans will have to wait and see what happens when CIA premieres during the 2025-26 season on CBS. In the meantime, all six seasons of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix.