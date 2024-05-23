7 Major Cities Could Lose Access to The CW

The CW is continuing to undergo some major changes following the Nexstar merger, and seven cities may not be part of it. According to Deadline, the network will not renew affiliations with E.W. Scripps-owned stations in seven markets, including Detroit, Miami, Tucson, Corpus Christi, San Luis Obispo, Norfolk, and Lafayette. The good news is that Nexstar Media Group is "confident" that replacement deals should keep The CW across the country.

"We have interest from other station groups in the five remaining markets and expect to make announcements about those affiliations soon," Nexstar said in a statement. "We are prepared for this transition and confident that The CW will continue to reach 100% of US television households without interruption."

News of the potential loss comes just a year after eight CBS stations dropped The CW, but it wasn't surprising since The CW was no longer part of the ViacomCBS/Paramount company following the Nexstar merger. What this means for the network moving forward is unknown, and if it will be permanently dropped from other stations. As of now, it sounds like Nexstar is planning to keep The CW on air in most parts of the U.S., so viewers hopefully shouldn't have to worry.

As for The CW's content, the network is continuing to move into sports, acquired content, and unscripted, even if the latter two don't seem to be working out as well. The network has been pulling acquired series left and right, and two unscripted shows are likely not coming back. Meanwhile, Jared Padalecki's Walker has been canceled after four seasons, with the series finale airing in June and Superman & Lois' fourth and final season premieres this fall. Freshman show Wild Cards was just renewed for a second season, but Sight Unseen, All American, and All American: Homecoming are still awaiting news.

Those in the affected markets will want to watch The CW as much as they can just in case the time comes where the network will no longer be available. Times are uncertain in the television industry, unfortunately, and it's hard to predict just how much longer The CW will be around on certain stations or even in general. The network is not what it used to be 10 years ago, and with the way it's going now, who knows what will happen in the future.