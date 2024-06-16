Why Sarah Paulson and Longtime Partner Holland Taylor Don't Live Together

American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson recently dived into her personal life a bit during an appearance on Smartless earlier in May. According to US Weekly, Paulson talked to hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes about her relationship with Holland Taylor and how they live apart in separate homes despite close to a decade as a couple.

"We don't live together, that's the sort of secret. Holland and I, we spend plenty of time together but we don't live in the same house," Paulson said on the podcast. "We've been together for a long time now and I think part of it has to do with, we're together when we wanna be and we're not when we don't."

The Two and a Half Men actress has been connected to Paulson since 2015, overcoming reporting on their 32-year-age gap and celebrating her 81st birthday in January. "We sleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her. I don't want to be around her the rest of the time," Paulson joked when asked if they'd ever just do separate bedrooms.

"Holland, before me, had not been in a kind of long-term relationship, whereas Holland is sort of my third, you know, more than five year relationship," Paulson explained. "So, I tend to do that and have more experience doing that. Holland hasn't. And so, her life, and to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabitated with someone for a long time, I think it was a lot to sort of all of a sudden have me and all my neediness in her space."

Outside of their living situation, Taylor admits she's also avoiding ever working with Paulson on screen, though she is also quick to point out the strengths. "I don't like seeing couples doing things because I'm always aware of the coupledom," she told Variety in January.