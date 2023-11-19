Effective Immediately, The CW Pulls Two TV Shows From Its Schedule

Two more shows have officially been pulled from The CW's schedule. The network that was once known for YA dramas and superhero shows most recently pulled Australian dramedy Bump after only five episodes aired. Before that, it pulled a few more shows over the summer, and all of them were acquired. Now, TVLine reports that Canadian sitcom Run the Burbs and British comedy Everyone Else Burns are the latest victims.

The two shows were part of the Thursday lineup on the network, alongside fellow acquisitions Son of a Critch and Children Ruin Everything, both of which are remaining on the schedule, at least for now. Through Nov. 30, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Great American Joke Off are taking over their times. News of the pulls comes not long after The CW picked up Everyone Else Burns for a second season last month. Unless the series comes back to the network, it's unlikely it will be airing.

Run the Burbs stars Andrew Phung and Rakhee Morzaria and centers on Vietnamese-South Asian family, the Phams. As they live life to the fullest, they change contemporary family values and life in their neighborhood, the burbs. Although the series was renewed by CBC for a third season, it didn't have the same luck Stateside. As for Everyone Else Burns, the dramedy stars Simon Bird, Kate O'Flynn, Amy James-Kelly, Harry Connor, and Morgana Robinson and was renewed for a second season in May by Channel 4. The series follows the Lewis family, a religious family who are part of a puritanical Christian sect and believe the world could end within the decade.

With The CW switching to mostly sports, unscripted, and acquired content, the network has seen better days. It's only a matter of time before they pull yet another acquired show, and something else will have to be added to the schedule to fill up the gap. Other acquired shows, The Chosen, Spencer Sisters, and Sullivan's Crossing, are still on the schedule. Meanwhile, scripted shows All American, All American: Homecoming, Superman & Lois, and Walker should be coming back sometime next year, but premiere dates have yet to be announced.

It's unknown if there will be a chance for Run the Burbs and Everyone Else Burns to come back to The CW, but for now, it seems unlikely. There are still some shows to watch on The CW, and hopefully, the original scripted ones will be returning soon.