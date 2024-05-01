'61st Street' Season 2's CW Premiere Date Revealed

After acquiring AMC's 61st Street nearly a year ago, The CW has set a premiere date for the second season. According to Deadline, the legal drama will begin airing on the network on Monday, July 22. Starring Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue, the series centered on Tosin Cole's Moses Johnson, a promising, black high school athlete who was swept into the corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. He's mistaken for a member of a gang, and he and his lawyer, Vance's Franklin Roberts, must go up against cops and prosecutors who seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong.

61st Street initially premiered on AMC in April 2022 following a two-season order. However, after the second season was produced, the network opted out of airing it due to cost-cutting measures. The CW picked up the series, with 61st Street among the many acquired shows on the network. Even though The CW hasn't had much luck with acquired shows as of late, it's possible 61st Street will be different since there is already an established audience in the U.S.

As of now, plot details surrounding 61st Street Season 2 have not been revealed, but since the first two seasons were shot back-to-back, it's definitely been a long time coming. It shouldn't be long until more information is announced, but the fact that there is a set premiere date is good news. Fans have been waiting for over a year for Season 2, they can surely wait a few more months until it's finally here.

61st Street also stars Bentley Green, Holt McCallany, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Mark O'Brien, and was created by Peter Moffat. With a premiere date set for Season 2, it's likely The CW will announce its full summer 2024 schedule soon. What will likely join 61st Street this summer is All American: Homecoming. The college drama was absent from the spring 2024 schedule, despite predecessor All American still airing. However, it's been reported that Homecoming will come off of All American Season 6, meaning there's a good chance fans will be reunited with their favorites from Bringston very soon.

It's been a long wait for fans of 61st Street for that second season, and it's going to be exciting when it finally premieres. Don't miss it on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. ET only on The CW.