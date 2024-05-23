On the heels of Walker's cancellation, it seems The CW may be preparing to ax two more shows. According to Deadline, reality shows FBoy Island and spinoff Lovers and Liars are in danger of now coming back. Season 3 of FBoy Island premiered on the network last fall after it aired on HBO Max for the first two seasons. Unfortunately, due to the costs, as it films in the Cayman Islands, it's likely to be canceled even if it does move production to somewhere inland like Malibu.

Lovers and Liars, initially titled FGirl Island, is facing the same problem. CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz told the outlet, "FBoy Island was something that didn't work and kind of pointed to maybe being too young for broadcast." Much of The CW's programming as of late, aside from the very few original scripted series that are left. The network has started to lean more toward sports, unscripted, and acquired content. That hasn't proven to be the best choice, though, as several acquired shows were pulled from the network last year.

It seems like unscripted series are getting the same fate. While it's not confirmed that both shows are canceled, it's definitely not looking good. Season 3 of FBoy Island aired last fall, and Lovers and Liars Season 1 is currently airing on Thursdays on The CW. It's unknown when the network will make any decisions on either show, but it wouldn't be surprising if it was soon. Even if FBoy Island was a hit on HBO Max, it doesn't look like it's a hit on The CW, and the network may just have to reevaluate their plans for unscripted shows.

Meanwhile, long-running series Penn & Teller: Fool Us has consistently been doing well, along with new shows 24/7 Police and Crime Nation. Brad Schwartz also shared that there are "a lot of unscripted shows still to premiere," so it should be interesting to see how those do. In the meantime, fans are just going to have to wait for any news on FBoy Island and Lovers and Liars. New episodes of Lovers and Liars premiere on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. It's possible if viewership increases that might help with the decision-making, but if it's all about costs, that probably won't matter. You never know what could happen, though.