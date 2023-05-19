'Grey's Anatomy': Multiple Fan-Favorite Cast Members Returning for Season 20

Grey's Anatomy is coming back for Season 20, and multiple fan-favorite doctors are going to be scrubbing back in. According to an exclusive from Deadline, James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber), Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey), Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camilla Luddington (Jo Wilson), and Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd) are all officially returning next season.

The news will make fans take a breather following the recent exits of Kelly McCreary and, of course, Ellen Pompeo. Pompeo left midway through Season 19 after landing a role in a Hulu limited series, though she has stayed on for her iconic voiceovers and has also made a couple of appearances since leaving, including in the season finale. McCreary, meanwhile, left in Season 19, Episode 15.

While the series has had a rotating cast throughout its long run, it's always comforting when fan-favorites who have been on for a while already are confirmed to appear next season. As for the new crop of interns, there's nothing yet on their futures or other cast members. It's likely that more information on the milestone 20th season will be announced in the coming months, so fans will just have to keep a lookout for any news that will tie into the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, with these fan-favorites returning, it will be interesting to see if there will be any new doctors joining the Grey Sloan Memorial team for Season 20 or if anyone like Winston or Nick will be staying put. Since this will be the 20th season of Grey's Anatomy, it's likely there could be some references to previous seasons or Easter Eggs, maybe even more returns to make the season extra special. Unfortunately, due to ABC's strike-proof fall schedule, all scripted series, including Grey's, have been held off for midseason. It's going to be a long time until we're reunited with the Grey Sloan gang again, but it will surely be worth it.

It will be exciting to see these longtime favorites return to the hospital for Season 20 and see what they will get into. While it is disappointing that it will be a long time until we see them, at least the series is streaming. The first 18 seasons are streaming on Netflix, while the latest season is streaming on Hulu, so there the long wait will give fans just enough time to rewatch it to keep occupied.