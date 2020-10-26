'60 Minutes' Snags Largest Audience Since March 2018 With Trump, Biden Interviews

✖

The Sunday TV ratings are in, and the numbers reveal that 60 Minutes' Donald Trump and Joe Biden interviews helped the news show snag its largest audience in more than two years. According to TV Line, the show pulled in over 16 million viewers. This is 60 Minutes' biggest ratings since its interview with Stormy Daniels in March 2018.

A large portion of the audience was likely tuning in to see the exchanged between Trump and Lesley Stahl, which Trump walked out on after feeling like he doesn't get treated fairly by the media. Things seemed to go sour right from the beginning, when expressed that he expected no "tough questions." For her first question, Stahl asked Trump why he is pursuing a second presidential term, considering the nation has faced a viral pandemic, as well as "racial strife" and "looting," during his first term. "Because we've done a great job and it's not finished yet," Trump replied.

"And when I finish, this country will be in a position like it hasn't been maybe ever," he continued. "The economy is already roaring back. And... other people aren't gonna bring it back, certainly the person that we're dealing with is not gonna bring it back. They're gonna raise taxes."

Lesley Stahl: Are you ready for some tough questions? President Trump: You’re going to be fair? Lesley Stahl: . . . I’m going to be fair. President Trump: Just be fair. https://t.co/BO7gydYPwL pic.twitter.com/pGH9fDfwpL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2020

After speaking about topics such the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment, and mask wearing at his rallies, Trump grew defensive and lashed out at Stahl for the questions she was asking. "They were inappropriately brought up. Right from the beginning," he stated. "No, your first question was, 'This is going to be tough questions.' You don't ask Joe Biden, I saw your interview with Joe, the interview with Joe Biden."

Asked why so many people at his rallies aren’t wearing masks, President Trump tells Lesley Stahl: “Lesley, we hand out thousands of masks at every rally.” https://t.co/NA7eiYxP3v pic.twitter.com/TnTx1YHv4H — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 25, 2020

Stahl attempted to reign things in, but Trump continued to be defensive until a producer stepped in to advise of how time was left. At this point, Trump opted to end the interview. "I think we have enough of an interview here, Hope. Okay? That's enough. Let's go," he said. "Let's go. Let's go meet for two seconds, okay? Thanks. I'll see you in a little while. Thanks."