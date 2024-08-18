Actor John Apea Dead at 83, Best Known for 'Full House' and 'The Godfather Part II'

John Aprea, best known for his roles in The Godfather Part II, Bullit, and Full House, has died. According to Deadline, his manager noted that Aprea died of natural causes on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles, surrounded by family. He was 83.

Aprea made his on-screen debut in Bullitt in 1968, opposite Steve McQueen's iconic San Francisco cop. He later auditioned for the original Godfather film for Francis Ford Coppola, initially going for Michael Corleone before Al Pacino was cast in the role. He would get an opportunity out of it in the sequel, playing Young Tessio in the flashback sequences alongside Robert De Niro.

His later movie career included the original Stepford Wives in 1975, New Jack City, The Game from David Ficher, and the remake of The Manchurian Candidate in 2004. TV audiences likely know him better due to his role as Nick Katsopolis, father of John Stamos' Jesse on Full House and its Netflix sequel Fuller House.

Elsewhere on television, Aprea had roles on Knots Landing, Wonder Woman, The A-Team, The Fall Guy, Falcon Crest, Night Court, Melrose Place and The Sopranos. His former Knots Landing co-star, Paul Carafotes shared a tribute to Aprea on social media after the news broke.

"I just heard that my old pal, friend. Actor, father, husband, brother. Passed away," Carafotes wrote. "We had lots of laughs. We met on the set of CBS television show Knots Landing, 1987. Over 40 years ago. Many will miss this man! Rest old friend. I'll see you on the other side."