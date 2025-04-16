5 Questions We Still Have After the ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Finale

The Yellowjackets Season 3 finale solved two of the biggest mysteries in the show – the identities of Pit Girl and the Antler Queen – but there are still several questions left unanswered.

Warning: This post contains Yellowjackets spoilers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning to Paramount+ with Showtime on Feb. 14, Season 3 of the hit thriller continued to chronicle the teen Yellowjackets’ fight for survival and descent into madness after their plane crashed into the Canadian wilderness in Season 1, all while the things they did during their time in the wilderness continued to impact them in the adult timeline. Although Season 3 added to the death toll – adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), wilderness guide Kodiak (Joel McHale), adult Van (Lauren Ambrose) and Mari (Alexa Barajas), revealed to be the Pit Girl – revealed Shauna as the Antler Queen, brought the Yellowjackets one step closer to rescue, and changed the perspective on many of the events of the wilderness, it also left many mysteries unsolved and spawned even more questions.

When and How Does Hannah Die?

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

While we know the Yellowjackets team is one step closer to rescue, we also know that not everyone makes it back. Among the confirmed deaths set to take place is that of Hannah (Ashley Sutton), the frog scientist taken captive by the teen Yellowjackets who then killed her wilderness guide Kodiak to save herself.

In the present timeline in Season 3, it was confirmed that Hannah died after Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) received a tape, later revealed to have been sent by an adult Melissa (Hilary Swank), with audio recorded by Hannah that included a message to her young daughter as well as audio from Edwin’s (Nelson Franklin) murder and the teens’ cannibalistic feast on Coach Ben.

With the girls’ rescue imminent, Hannah’s time in the wilderness is coming to an end, but it remains to be seen when and how she dies. Perhaps she is killed by Shauna, betrayed after Hannah helped Natalie call for rescue, or maybe her death is the result of all of the surviving Yellowjackets in an effort to conceal what they’ve done in the wilderness.

What Happened to Akilah?

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Akilah’s (Nia Sondaya) fate in Season 3 was left in limbo. After questioning her beliefs in the Wilderness, Akilah confronted Lottie (Courtney Eaton) in the caves during the Pit Girl hunt, but it’s unclear if she ever made it out. The last fans saw of her, Akilah was standing behind Lottie holding a rock, but what happened next wasn’t shown. Although Lottie was later seen outside the caves warning Mari, “look around, you’ve been here before,” Akilah didn’t make another appearance in the season, leaving fans to wonder if she is still alive or if she has already died.

Where Is Crystal/Kristen?

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Crystal/Kristen (Nuha Jes Izman), Misty’s (Samantha Hanratty) theater-performing best friend, was pushed off a cliff in a heat-of-the-moment tiff in Season 2 after Misty revealed that she destroyed the plane’s transponder, dashing any hopes of rescue. But when Misty went back to the cliff to locate her body after a violent snowstorm passed, Crystal was gone.

Although it’s almost certain that Crystal is truly dead, the whereabouts of her body remain unknown. Was she there all along but just too deeply buried in snow for Misty to find her? Was her body dragged away by an animal? That still hasn’t been answered, and it remains to be seen if Crystal and what Misty did to her will come up in later seasons. The character was briefly mentioned in the most recent season, putting her fresh on the minds of fans.

Who Is Javi’s Friend?

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Season 2 may have answered how Javi (Luciano Leroux) survived alone in the wilderness for two months after being separated from the group, but there is still some mystery surrounding his disappearance. Shortly after being found by Van (Liv Hewson) and Tai (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Javi said that his “friend” told him to stay away from the rest of the group in the cabin, which is why he chose to instead stay in the caves. The show hasn’t yet revealed who his “friend” is, or why he was warned to stay away from the Yellowjackets. Season 3 did, however, establish that a poisonous gas in the saves leads to hallucinations.

What Does the Symbol Mean?

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

One of the earliest mysteries introduced in Yellowjackets was the symbol. First seen carved into during the earliest episode, the symbol has appeared in every season since the debut, and was most recently seen in the final moments of the Season 3 finale in the cracked lenses of Misty’s glasses. While other early mysteries have since been solved, the mystery surrounding the origins of the symbol – including who carved them and when – as well as their meaning hasn’t been answered, leaving fans to wonder if there is any supernatural tie to the markings and if they are connected to the presence of the wilderness.