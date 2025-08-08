5 CBS Stars Who’ve Left Their Shows in 2025 (So Far)

Not every actor on CBS chose to continue their time on their respective shows.

So far in 2025, at least five stars on the Eye network have left their shows.

While some series have seen more exits in recent months, that was more so a creative or financial decision. Leaving on your own accord is something completely different. While for most of these shows it doesn’t make too much of a difference because exits happen, for others it either led to the end, or it was before the show even premiered. And for one, an exit doesn’t necessarily mean forever. Check out five CBS stars who have left their shows so far in 2025.

Connor Floyd (The Young and the Restless)

Pictured (L-R): Conner Floyd as Chance Chancellor. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

A very recent departure is Connor Floyd, whose final episode of The Young and the Restless aired on July 28. He took over the role of Genoa City Police Department detective Phillip “Chance” Chancellor from Donny Boaz in 2021. His character was fatally shot, but it opened the door for Floyd to move on to something else, and that was fellow soap opera Days of Our Lives, to take over the role of Chad DiMera.

“The DiMera family is really cool, and the more I dig into it, this character has a lot to unpack,” he told TV Insider. “I like working, so I was really, really excited to dive deep into Chad and explore this world that he’s in.” He added that “Days of our Lives is an iconic show, and a lot of really talented people have walked those stages, Billy Flynn included, so it’s going to be fun to try to fill those shoes.”

Allison Lanier (The Young and the Restless)

Pictured: Allison Lanier. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Before Floyd left, Allison Lanier departed The Young and the Restless in May. She had played Summer Newman since 2022, but she shared on X ahead of her final episode, “I’ve loved the journey and learned so much, but it’s time to grow in a different direction… very grateful for all of the Y&R fans who have supported me <3.”

Carra Patterson (Elsbeth)

Pictured: Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

Ahead of Elsbeth’s second season finale, it was reported that Carra Patterson would be stepping down as a series regular after playing Officer, later Detective, Kaya Blanke since the first episode of the CBS drama. Kaya got offered a position in D.C., but she will return in a guest capacity for the upcoming third season.

“My character, Kaya Blanke, is embarking on a new adventure as the story continues to unfold, and I am excited to do the same,” Patterson said in a statement to Deadline. “But we will see Kaya again – fans will find out what she’s been up to in her new role as ‘Detective’ next season when I come back to guest star and play with Carrie and Wendell. I am beyond grateful to the cast, crew, and producers, and of course, the fans, for all the love and support.”

Rosa Salazar (Einstein)

(Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Rosa Salazar was set to star opposite Matthew Gray Gubler in CBS’ upcoming drama Einstein, which was initially supposed to premiere during the 2025-26 season. However, the series was pushed back to the 2026-27 season since there wasn’t any room, and this led to Salazar departing.

Sources tell Deadline that the Alita: Battle Angel actress approached CBS and CBS Studios about the decision to delay and asked them not to pick up her option so she can be free to pursue new roles instead of waiting for Einstein. She was granted the request, and they mutually parted ways.

Taylor Tomlinson (After Midnight)

Pictured: Taylor Tomlinson. Photo: Robert Voets

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson started hosting the late-night panel show After Midnight, a revival of @midnight, in 2024. In March, it was announced that CBS had canceled the series after two seasons despite initially renewing it for a third season. The decision came after Tomlinson decided to leave the show to put her focus back on stand-up comedy. After Midnight officially came to an end in June.

“Hosting After Midnight has genuinely been the experience of a lifetime, and I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey,” she said to Deadline at the time her decision was announced. “Though it was an extremely tough decision, I knew I had to return to my first passion and return to stand-up touring full-time. I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories.”