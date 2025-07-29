CBS Actor Pens Goodbye Message to Fans as He Moves to NBC

Conner Floyd has officially left Genoa City.

In Monday’s newest episode of The Young and the Restless, the actor, who took over the role of Genoa City Police Department detective Phillip “Chance” Chancellor from Donny Boaz in 2021, was written out of the long-running CBS soap as he prepares to head to NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

Following the episode, in which Chance was fatally shot after Vincent Stalba’s Carter was revealed to be Damian’s killer, Floyd penned a heartwarming goodbye message to fans on Instagram. Signaling the end of a four-year tenure on the soap, the actor shared alongside a video of behind-the-scenes moments from his time on The Young and the Restless as he wrote, “It’s been real GC. What a ride. I have truly been blessed to call myself a citizen of Genoa City.”

“To share the stage with so many talented and hard working actors, creatives and crew members. This is without a doubt a special place,” he continued. “I’m grateful to have been a part of such an iconic piece of art that has lasted through the decades and that has such a stellar, die hard fan base. Thank you for accepting me. Chance will always have a close place in my heart. He’s taught me a lot and I’ll miss him dearly. It’s been an absolute honor to represent the Chancellor legacy.”

Floyd concluded the message, “Detective Chancellor, over and out.”

The actor made his Young and the Restless debut in 2021 in the role of Chance, the son of Nina Webster and Phillip Chancellor III. The character was originated in 1988 and portrayed by various child actors, including a young Penn Badgley, throughout Chance’s early years, and has since been portrayed by Boaz, Justin Gaston, and John Driscoll.

While Genoa City is now in Floyd’s rearview mirror, he is driving straight to Salem. In June, it was announced that the actor will star as the new Chad DiMera in NBC’s Days of Our Lives. The actor, who will begin appearing in the role in episodes next year, takes over from Billy Flynn, who last month moved to The Young and the Restless as the character Aristotle Dumas.

Opening up about his move to the NBC soap, Floyd told TVInsider, “the DiMera family is really cool, and the more I dig into it, this character has a lot to unpack. I like working, so I was really, really excited to dive deep into Chad and explore this world that he’s in.” He added that “Days of our Lives is an iconic show, and a lot of really talented people have walked those stages, Billy Flynn included, so it’s going to be fun to try to fill those shoes.”