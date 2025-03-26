Another CBS series is on the chopping block.

After Midnight, the late-night show hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, has been canceled after two seasons.

The show, which runs at 12:30 AM, was previously filled by The Late Late Show. CBS has opted not to replace it with another late-night show. It is a major blow to late-night television, a once popular type of programming that has dwindled over the years with the rise of the Internet.

CBS had secretly renewed the series for a third season, according to Deadline, but had not announced it publicly. The second season of After Midnight will run through June. Tomlinson, the host, left the series because of a desire to return to her early days of stand-up comedy.

“Hosting After Midnight has genuinely been the experience of a lifetime, and I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity to be part of this incredible journey,” she said to Deadline. “Though it was an extremely tough decision, I knew I had to return to my first passion and return to stand-up touring full-time. I appreciate CBS, Stephen Colbert, the producers, and the entire After Midnight staff and crew for all the love, support, and unforgettable memories.”

Tomlinson is well-known for her comedy specials, including three with Netflix: 2020’s Quarter-Life Crisis, 2022’s Look At You and 2024’s Have It All. She is currently on her tour entitled Save Me, which has over 60 dates across the U.S. and Europe in the next few months.