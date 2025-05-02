CBS Actress Quits Show After Major Delay

Rosa Salazar is out as the female lead on CBS’ newly ordered drama series Einstein.

The Alita: Battle Angel actress, who starred opposite Matthew Gray Gubler in the pilot, will not be moving forward with the series following the announcement that CBS is pushing Einstein back until the 2026-27 season, Deadline reports.

The outlet’s sources claim Salazar approached the network and CBS Studios, which produces Einstein, about the decision to delay, asking them not to pick up her option. Salazar was granted that request, and the two sides parted ways mutually.

This will allow Salazar to pursue new series roles instead of waiting an extra year for Einstein to premiere after it was pushed from its original 2025-26 season spot.

Einstein, which is described as a drama with comedic undertones, is based on a German series by the same name and stars Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the “brilliant but directionless” great-grandson of Albert Einstein.

(Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

Lewis “spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his bad boy antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective solve her most puzzling cases.”

Salazar was set to play Detective Inspector Maddie Paris, who went into law enforcement after the death of her husband. “Sharp and disciplined, Maddie demands a lot from her colleagues and even more from herself,” according to the official character description, “and feels conflicted about working with Professor Einstein.”

Andy Breckman acts as a writer and executive producer for Einstein alongside executive producer and director Randy Zisk as well as executive producers Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes and Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz of Seven.One Studios International.