'48 Hours' and 'NCIS' Crossing Over in New Project

48 Hours and NCIS are doing an unexpected crossover in an unexpected way. The two CBS mainstays will be the blueprint of a new podcast from Paramount Audio, 48 Hours: NCIS, according to Variety. The series will lean on the elements of both shows and is helmed by The Talk host Natalie Morales. Premiering on Oct. 29, 48 Hours: NCIS will center on real cases involving agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

The six-episode season will focus on the disappearance of Marine wife Erin Corwin, who went missing in California's Joshua Tree National Park when she was 19. Her body was found two months later, with another Marine identified as a suspect. The season is described as a "twisted story of infidelity and betrayal that led to Erin's tragic end."

"I can't think of a better way to showcase the power of Paramount's IP than by crossing over two of CBS' most successful franchises to create new, original digital content," Paramount Global's Steve Raizes, executive VP of podcasting and audio, said in a statement. "We are beyond thrilled to be in a position to bring fans of 'NCIS' a deep dive into the real cases investigated by the agents portrayed on the iconic TV show, and the '48 Hours' audience even more premium storytelling aligned with what they expect from the brand."

"Growing up in a military family, I am honored to be able to tell the stories of those who have and continue to serve our country and to offer unique insights into the inner workings of the NCIS as they help solve cases," Morales said. "Erin Corwin's story as a newly pregnant, young military wife is especially heartbreaking. It took the dedication of many NCIS agents to help find her in difficult desert conditions and to solve the mystery of how she died and who was responsible."

48 Hours is no stranger to the podcast realm. The long-running newsmagazine series has multiple successful podcasts including 48 Hours, Married to Death with Erin Moriarty, and Blood is Thicker: The Hargan Family Killings, the latter of which debuted at No. 1 on th Apple podcast charts earlier this year. As for NCIS, the franchise just celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and hit 1,000 episodes this year. Two more spinoffs are in the works, with NCIS: Origins coming to CBS this fall and NCIS: Tony & Ziva coming to Paramount+ in the near future.