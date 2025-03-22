3 ‘NCIS’ Universe Characters That Deserve Their Own Spinoffs

The NCIS franchise is continuing to expand with the upcoming Tony & Ziva spinoff, and there are certainly other characters deserving of a spinoff.

Throughout the franchise’s over 20 years, there have been a total of six spinoffs, that includes past, present, and future and with the amount of characters, there are plenty of stories left to be told.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although most of NCIS’ spinoffs have centered on a specific city, the newer ones are digging deeper into already-established characters. Prequel NCIS: Origins tells Gibbs’ story pre-NCIS and in turn, it also tells the story of other characters during his NIS days, both familiar and unfamiliar to viewers. Then there’s Paramount+’s upcoming NCIS: Tony & Ziva, with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their fan-favorite titular roles. They are not the only ones who should be getting spinoffs.

Lucy Tara & Kate Whistler

Pictured: Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Lucy and Kate basically count as one and were arguably one of the best parts about NCIS: Hawai’i and certainly one of the reasons why the cancellation was so heartbreaking. The NCIS junior field agent and FBI special agent were a force to be reckoned with and could bring something new to the franchise. It could give NCIS the ability to focus on both the Navy organization and the FBI, perhaps having Lucy and Kate leading their own joint task force together.

Plus, it would give fans the chance to get more of a look at their relationship. At the very least, any series with Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson reprising their beloved characters would definitely get some viewers, and it would be fun to see them on-screen again. It would also be a good way to include other Hawai’i characters, even briefly.

Ellie Bishop

Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop on NCIS. Credit: Erik Voake/CBS

The NSA analyst-turned-NCIS Special Agent joined the D.C. team on NCIS during Season 11 and quickly became a vital part. While Ellie departed in Season 18 after confessing to leaking NSA secrets, she did end up going on a long-term CIA undercover mission and that has plenty of stories all on its own.

As of now, Emily Wickersham has not returned to acting since leaving NCIS in 2021, and although she’s busy with her growing family, it’s always possible. With Ellie doing undercover work, it would be interesting to see what she’s been up in the midst of it all. Also, Ellie became a fan-favorite during her time on the team, and again, it would be nice to see how she’s been doing.

Hetty Lange

Photo: Richard Cartwright/CBS

If Gibbs can get a prequel, why not Hetty? Linda Hunt’s beloved character from NCIS: Los Angeles always kept the OSP team on their toes, even when she wasn’t around. With her quick wit and sharp instincts, as well as her motherly side, she was the glue that kept the team together.

Considering Hetty is fluent in multiple languages, competed in the Olympics, is a novelist, pilot, is one of the last surviving Cold Warriors, and much, much more, there is a whole plethora of story that can be told. And it’s not something that can be brought up on NCIS: Origins in passing. Plus, she has some intriguing NCIS background as well. While it would be hard to see anyone else playing Hetty, it would be interesting to get her backstory because there’s a lot of it.